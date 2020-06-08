Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood asks people not to send fake requests, Anurag Kashyap says ‘you are doing more than governments’

Sonu Sood asks people not to send fake requests, Anurag Kashyap says ‘you are doing more than governments’

Anurag Kashyap has asked Sonu Sood to keep doing the good work for migrant workers, and told him to ignore haters.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 14:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anurag Kashyap offered words of encouragement to Sonu Sood.

Actor Sonu Sood has noticed that many people are sending him requests to send them home on social media but as soon as he offers them help, they delete their messages. The actor believes people are misusing his help and sending him fake requests.

“Would request people to send requests only which are genuine. Have observed people tweet and later delete their requests which proves their are many fakes. This hampers our operation and will affect the real needy. So kindly think about the ones who need us,” he wrote in a tweet on Sunday night. Just a few minutes before this, he had offered help to a Twitter user to send them back home but the original tweet was quickly deleted.

 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap retweeted Sonu’s message and asked him not to get bothered by naysayers. “You are doing a great job @SonuSood. Ignore the naysayers and haters. You are doing more than the respective governments even when it’s not suppose to be your responsibility. More power to you . Just be at it brother,” he wrote in a tweet.  



Also read: Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, thanks him for ‘support offered to help my migrant brothers’

On Saturday, Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on Sonu saying he was “enacting a political script written by BJP”. Sena MP Sanjay Raut had wondered whether the BJP propped up the Bollywood actor to “offer help” to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav Thackeray government in poor light.

Later on Sunday, Sonu met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who lauded actor’s initiative to arrange buses for stranded migrant workers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ekta visits Siddhivinayak temple, shares videos of ‘darshan from outside’
Jun 08, 2020 15:24 IST
Chhattisgarh police detains two policemen for alleged involvement in supplying ammunition to Maoists
Jun 08, 2020 15:23 IST
Rupee settles 3 paise higher at 75.55 against US dollar
Jun 08, 2020 15:20 IST
Covid-19: No visiting dam catchment areas, Pune authorities tell people
Jun 08, 2020 15:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.