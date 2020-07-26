Sonu Sood changes mind about sending oxen to farmer using his daughters to plough fields: ‘They deserve a tractor, sending one’

Actor Sonu Sood has turned hero for yet another family. On Sunday he promised to send a pair of oxen to a farmer and his family but later changed his mind for something even better.

Earlier in the morning, Sonu retweeted a video of a farmer, who had to employ his daughters on his field after being left with no money to rent bulls.The girls would plough the fields while their father and mother helped them. “Terrible! Tomato farmer in Madanapalle, #Chittoor dt, forced to use his daughters for ploughing as he doesn’t have money to rent bulls. He suffered huge losses last time due to #coronavirus pandemic. With no cash in hand, he begins Kharif season on a sombre note. #AndhraPradesh,” read the caption on the video. Sharing it, Sonu had written, “Tomorrow morning he will have a pair of ox. Let the girls focus on their education. Starting tomorrow, two oxen will plough his fields. Farmers are the pride of this nation.. Protect them,” he said.

By afternoon, he changed his mind and tweeted that he was sending the family a tractor instead. “This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields Stay blessed,” he even used the hashtag of a tractor company in his tweet.

Sonu’s fans were once again impressed by his generosity. “Sir your very nice & awesome work for our country.I personally check all your tweets & update all time suddenly smile on my face that how dedicately u & your team doing hard work. You are Super Man of India in this COVID-19 pendamic.God Bless Sir always. Hatts off Sir,” wrote one. “Day by day respect towards you is increasing sir. One word that describes you “Daivam manushya Rupena”. Your service towards humanity is unparallel,” commented another.

Earlier this week, Sonu got as many as 1500 students out of Kyrgyzstan. SpiceJet worked with the actor to bring the kids back with nine charter flights. “In association with reel-life & real-life hero @SonuSood, we’re reuniting Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for 4 months, with their loved ones! Glimpses of the happy, grateful faces on the 1st flight of this extraordinary mission,” the airline posted on Twitter.

Sonu also launched an app to offer support to workers in finding right job opportunities in various sectors across the country. He has come out with a free of cost online platform called Pravasi Rojgar, which will provide all the necessary information and right linkages to find jobs.

