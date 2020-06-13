Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood comes to the aid of Munna Bhai actor Surendra Rajan, who says he’s run out of most of his money

Sonu Sood comes to the aid of Munna Bhai actor Surendra Rajan, who says he’s run out of most of his money

Actor Sonu Sood has come to the aid of his R...Rajkumar co-star Surendra Rajan, who says he has been stuck in Mumbai during the lockdown, and has run out of most of his money.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sonu Sood has been lauded for his humanitarian work.

Actor Sonu Sood has come to the aid of his R... Rajkumar co-star Surendra Rajan. The latter had come to Mumbai to film a web series when the lockdown was announced in March, and has been stranded in the city ever since.

According to a Navbharat Times report, when the actor came to know of Rajan’s plight, he offered his assurance that he’d send Rajan back to his hometown of Satna before June 18.

Rajan, who has also appeared in Munna Bhai MBBS, said, “Sonu Sood’s work is amazing and I am surprised that a man is working like this. One cannot do this unless he has a tremendous will to help people from within. He is doing extraordinary work and people like Sonu Sood are rare.” Sonu has been applauded for his recent efforts in helping migrants get back home. He has been arranging for trains and flights to help them reach home.

 



He said that he is still in touch with Sanjay Dutt, whom he treats like a son. “I could have asked him for help but I did not want to rely on anyone”. He revealed that he has run out of most of his money and can’t pay rent to his landlord. “One of my disciples paid Rs 45,000 for three months. I also got help from the RSS as they gave me ration,” he said.

Also read: Sonu Sood comes to the aid of a man who lost his wife, promises to take him to his village for last rites

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sonu said that working to help migrants has been an emotional journey. “It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes and trying to walk all the way home. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s how complimentary offers are helping to increase customer lifecycle for the top telco players
Jun 13, 2020 21:42 IST
Dortmund relief as Erling Haaland scores late to beat Düsseldorf
Jun 13, 2020 21:40 IST
Two deaths, 148 new Covid-19 cases reported in J&K
Jun 13, 2020 21:41 IST
5 days on, Chandigarh cops clueless about kidnapped girl
Jun 13, 2020 21:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.