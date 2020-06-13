Sonu Sood comes to the aid of Munna Bhai actor Surendra Rajan, who says he’s run out of most of his money

Actor Sonu Sood has come to the aid of his R... Rajkumar co-star Surendra Rajan. The latter had come to Mumbai to film a web series when the lockdown was announced in March, and has been stranded in the city ever since.

According to a Navbharat Times report, when the actor came to know of Rajan’s plight, he offered his assurance that he’d send Rajan back to his hometown of Satna before June 18.

Rajan, who has also appeared in Munna Bhai MBBS, said, “Sonu Sood’s work is amazing and I am surprised that a man is working like this. One cannot do this unless he has a tremendous will to help people from within. He is doing extraordinary work and people like Sonu Sood are rare.” Sonu has been applauded for his recent efforts in helping migrants get back home. He has been arranging for trains and flights to help them reach home.

He said that he is still in touch with Sanjay Dutt, whom he treats like a son. “I could have asked him for help but I did not want to rely on anyone”. He revealed that he has run out of most of his money and can’t pay rent to his landlord. “One of my disciples paid Rs 45,000 for three months. I also got help from the RSS as they gave me ration,” he said.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sonu said that working to help migrants has been an emotional journey. “It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes and trying to walk all the way home. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all,” he said.

