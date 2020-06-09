Sections
Sonu Sood denies reports that he was stopped from entering Bandra station, says he respects protocols ‘and duly followed it’

Actor Sonu Sood has responded to reports that he was stopped from seeing off migrants at the Bandra station on Monday.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood accompanying migrant workers as he sends them to Karnataka. (ANI)

Actor Sonu Sood has clarified that he wasn’t stopped from entering the Bandra railway station on Monday, to see off migrants on their way home. Sonu took to Twitter to put rest to rumours that he’d been barred from seeing the migrants off.

He wrote, “Just to set the record straight - I was not stopped from entering the station. I absolutely respect the protocols and have duly followed it. I had requested the state government for the train so that I could send the migrants back home to reunite them with their families.” The actor continued in a second tweet, “As there were almost two thousand people. I am extremely thankful to the state govt, Hon. CM Uddhav Thackeray ji @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @AslamShaikh_MLA for helping me bring a smile on the faces of all migrants! Jai Hind.”

 

A Mumbai Police official said the actor was stopped by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) when he reached the station on Monday . Nirmal Nagar police station’s senior inspector Shashikant Bhandare told PTI, “The actor was stopped by the RPF, not by us. He wanted to meet labourers who were going to their native place. We have not received any complaint regarding this till now.”



Also read: Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, thanks him for ‘support offered to help my migrant brothers’

The actor has been lauded for his efforts in helping migrant workers reach their home states during the lockdown. He recently met with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence. “This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together,” wrote Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet.

Sonu replied, “Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families.” Responding to Aaditya’s tweet about ‘misunderstandings’, he wrote, “Humanity is above all.”

