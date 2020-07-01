Sonu Sood does push-ups with son Ehsaan on his back, fans say ‘too much muscle’. Watch

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is training hard with son and the duo seem to be quite the fitness buddies. Ehsaan and Sonu are seen doing push-ups, dressed in similar track pants. Sonu is seen doing synchronised push-ups with his son while Ehsaan is on his back.

The actor shared the video and simply wrote, “Twinning.” Sonu has been sharing workout pictures and videos with his son for some time

Sonu had shared a picture in March and wrote, “Quarantine Gym Session#stayindoors #staysafe #stayfit #fitnessjourney #sonusoodfitworld” .

Recently, Sonu shared a video where he was enjoying a cuppa with the watchman of his building, whom he fondly calls “Singh Sahab”. Sharing the video, Sonu wrote on Instagram, “50 Saal, bahut saare pariwaar aur unki zindagi ka atoot hissa bane humare ‘Singh Saheb’. Today I decided to return the smiles and the apnapan he shares with us daily. Today, I made a special chai for a special person that he is. You can spread togetherness too. Join the @brookebondredlabeltea #FarButTogether initiative and start the good work.”

During the lockdown that began in March and ended on May 31, Sonu has been helping migrants reach their native places from Mumbai and other parts of India. Speaking about it, Sonu told Hindustan Times last week, “There are many people who, even today, want to go back home as Maharashtra hasn’t opened up completely. They are struggling while living in confined spaces, with 8-10 people in one room, and want to go to their villages and families, till the lockdown opens completely. There are many families who have young kids and as schools haven’t opened, there is not much to do. They prefer to go back to their home towns, than staying in Mumbai.”

