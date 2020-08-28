Sonu Sood gives epic reply to Twitter user asking him to provide Amazon Prime subscription for a year

Sonu Sood has been helping people not just reach home amid coronavirus pandemic but has also been helping them find jobs. He is also handing out tractors, buffaloes and mobile phones, as per their needs . Amid thousands of requests for help, the actor also comes across many silly requests. One such Twitter user asked him for a a year’s subscription to Amazon Prime.

A Twitter user wrote to the actor, “@SonuSood Bhai muje 1 Amazon prime account honaa 1 saal ke liye thoda help kaarono Bhai ..I’m eagerly waiting for #V_movie (Brother I need an Amazon Prime account for 1 year, please help me..I am eagerly awaiting for V movie).”

Replying to him with a pinch of sarcasm, Sonu wrote on Twitter, “Should I send a television also along brother? An air conditioner and some popcorns.”

Earlier, a man had requested Sonu to send him a car so that he could drive down to Rajasthan to meet his wife’s grand parents. The actor had replied to him saying, “Why self drive? I will drive you down.. kindly let me know which car you prefer and what AC temperature you would like me to maintain?”

Once a fan had approached Sonu to help him increase the internet speed of his mobile. In a hilarious reply to him, the actor had written, “Can you manage till tomorrow morning? Right now busy with getting someone’s computer repaired, someone’s marriage fixed, getting someone’s train ticket confirmed, someone’s house’s water problem. Such important jobs people have assigned to me.”

On another occasion, a woman requested Sonu to help her reach a beauty parlour. She had written to him, “@SonuSood can u pls help me 2 and half months se mene parlour nahi visit kiya, pls help me muje salon pohcha dijiye (I have not visited a parlour for two-and-a-half months, please help me reach a salon). just kidding u r a real hero (nayak) god bless u.”

He replied to her, “Salon jaa kar kya karoge? Salon wale ko toh main uske gaon chhod ke aa gaya. Uske peeche-peeche uske gaon jaana hai toh bolo (What will you go to the salon for? I have sent the salon employees to their villages. If you want to follow them to their village, let me know).”

