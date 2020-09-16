Sonu Sood has a hilarious reply to fan asking for a BJP ticket: ‘I can only arrange for bus, train and plane tickets’

Sonu Sood has been actively helping the needy for the past five months.

Actor Sonu Sood gave an interesting reply to a Twitter user who decided to ask the actor for a party ticket to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Sonu has been helping migrants across the country and often responds to requests posted to his social media pages amid the pandemic.

A user tweeted to Sonu, “Sir is baar humein Bihar ki Bhagalpur se vidhan sabha chunao ladna hai. Aur jeet kar seva karna hai bus Sonu sir aap mujhe BJP se ek ticket dila do Sonu sir. (Sir, I want to contest assembly elections from Bhagalpur, Bihar and serve the people. Please get me a BJP ticket for this, Sonu sir).”

Sonu had the perfect reply as he wrote back, “Bus, train aur plane ki ticket ke alawa koi ticket dilwana nahi aata mere bhai (I do not know how to arrange for tickets other than for buses, trains and flights).”

Earlier this month, too, Sonu had an interesting response for another bizzarre request. When a Twitter user asked him for an iPhone, Sonu was quick to respond that he, too, wants a new one. The user wrote, “Sir @Apple iPhone chahiye .. I have tweeted for like 20 times,” and posted it with laughing emojis. Sonu responded in the same vein and tweeted, “I also want a phone..for that I can tweet you 21 times.”

Last month, a Twitter user wrote to the actor, “@SonuSood Bhai muje 1 Amazon prime account honaa 1 saal ke liye thoda help kaarono Bhai ..I’m eagerly waiting for #V_movie (Brother, I need an Amazon Prime account for 1 year, please help me..I am eagerly awaiting for V movie).” Replying to him with a pinch of sarcasm, Sonu wrote on Twitter, “Should I send a television also along brother? An air conditioner and some popcorn.”

Since the start of the pandemic-related lockdown, Sonu has sent thousands of stranded migrant workers and students to their homes, arranging buses, train tickets and, in some cases, flights.

