Sonu Sood has hilarious reply for man who asked him to arrange for a Maldives vacation: ‘Cycle or rickshaw?’

Actor Sonu Sood has been called the messiah for migrants, after his numerous charitable efforts to help those who’ve been the worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean he has no time for fun. The actor, who receives thousands of requests for help every day, also faces his fair share of pranksters.

One such person asked Sonu to arrange transport to the Maldives for him, to which the actor had a witty reply. “Sir, mujhe Maldives jaana hai, pahuncha ke do na (Sir, I want to go to the Maldives, help me out).” The actor replied in Hindi, “Cycle pe jaoge ke riksha pe bhai (Would you prefer a bicycle or a rickshaw)?”

Previously, he’d also received request for a car, to which the actor had replied in trademark fashion: “Why self drive? I will drive you down.. kindly let me know which car you prefer and what AC temperature you would like me to maintain?”

Despite his efforts, a certain section of the internet has questioned Sonu’s intentions. He was also described as ‘the biggest scam of 2020’ at one point. The actor responded to the trolling, and told Hindustan Times in an interview, “These are a handful of people, and they suddenly rise from nowhere on social media. They don’t actually exist in reality. I didn’t bother to see what they’ve written, some friends told me. Who has the time to read? I’ve got lots of things to do for people.”

Sonu said that he has a list of 703200 people who he connected with over the last four months, along with their addresses, phone numbers, Aadhaar card details. “Anything you want to know, and that number is increasing by every second,” he said.

For his work during the pandemic, Sonu was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). “This is a rare honour. UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good,” he said in a statement.

