Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood has the ‘best solution’ as woman complains she ‘can’t stay with’ husband anymore, asks for help

Sonu Sood has the ‘best solution’ as woman complains she ‘can’t stay with’ husband anymore, asks for help

A woman requested Sonu Sood to help either her or her husband get out of the house, as she was fed up of quarantining with him during the lockdown.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 09:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter user Sushrima Acharya is fed up of quarantining with her husband for more than two months now and requested actor Sonu Sood to transport either him out of the house or her to her mother’s house. Sonu had a witty response to the fan’s request.

“@SonuSood I am staying with my husband from Janta Curfew to lock down 4. Can u either send him or send me to my mother’s house, as I can’t stay with him any more,” she tweeted to the actor, who came up with a cool solution. “I have a better plan .. let me send both of you to Goa. What say?” he replied.

 

Sonu, who has been arranging transport for thousands of migrants to travel back to their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, is being hailed as a real-life hero by people from all walks of life. From being asked for help to get to a liquor store and a parlour, he has also received some hilarious requests from fans.



Also read: Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, dies at 42

Meanwhile, a pregnant migrant woman has named her child ‘Sonu Sood’, after he helped her reach her village. In an interview, the actor said that he was touched by the gesture. “I said, how can it be Sonu Sood as you are Shrivastav? It could probably be Sonu Shrivastav, but she said, ‘Nahi humney bachche ka naam Sonu Sood Shrivastav rakha hai.’ That was so sweet; I was touched.”

Seeing stranded migrants struggling to return home made Sonu ‘extremely emotional’. He told Hindustan Times in an interview last month that he would give the relief efforts his all. “It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes and trying to walk all the way home. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Nisarga will cross close to Mumbai, shows IMD track
Jun 01, 2020 10:31 IST
Adani Power board to consider delisting from BSE, NSE on Wednesday
Jun 01, 2020 10:28 IST
Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted on Ganga Dussehra
Jun 01, 2020 10:27 IST
As unlock 1.0 begins, here’s a look at top states battling Covid-19
Jun 01, 2020 10:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.