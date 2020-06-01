Sonu Sood has the ‘best solution’ as woman complains she ‘can’t stay with’ husband anymore, asks for help

Twitter user Sushrima Acharya is fed up of quarantining with her husband for more than two months now and requested actor Sonu Sood to transport either him out of the house or her to her mother’s house. Sonu had a witty response to the fan’s request.

“@SonuSood I am staying with my husband from Janta Curfew to lock down 4. Can u either send him or send me to my mother’s house, as I can’t stay with him any more,” she tweeted to the actor, who came up with a cool solution. “I have a better plan .. let me send both of you to Goa. What say?” he replied.

Sonu, who has been arranging transport for thousands of migrants to travel back to their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, is being hailed as a real-life hero by people from all walks of life. From being asked for help to get to a liquor store and a parlour, he has also received some hilarious requests from fans.

Meanwhile, a pregnant migrant woman has named her child ‘Sonu Sood’, after he helped her reach her village. In an interview, the actor said that he was touched by the gesture. “I said, how can it be Sonu Sood as you are Shrivastav? It could probably be Sonu Shrivastav, but she said, ‘Nahi humney bachche ka naam Sonu Sood Shrivastav rakha hai.’ That was so sweet; I was touched.”

Seeing stranded migrants struggling to return home made Sonu ‘extremely emotional’. He told Hindustan Times in an interview last month that he would give the relief efforts his all. “It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes and trying to walk all the way home. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all,” he said.

