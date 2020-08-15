Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood has the perfect reply for a request to increase internet speed

Sonu Sood has the perfect reply for a request to increase internet speed

Sonu Sood has shared a list of strange requests people have made in the past, even as he has been helping thousands of stranded migrants during the pandemic.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 12:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sonu Sood has been helping migrants during the pandemic.

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been busy helping migrants all over the country for past few months, never fails to surprise and entertain with his social media posts despite all the work he does. When a Twitter user asked for a better internet speed, Sonu listed out a few such bizarre requests he has been receiving all this while.

The user wrote, “@SonuSood Please help me to increase the internet speed of my mobile.. It’s disgusting.” Sonu was quick to respond with a tweet saying, “Can you manage till tomorrow morning? right now busy with getting someone’s computer repaired, someone’s marriage fixed, getting someone’s train ticket confirmed, someone’s house’s water problem. Such important jobs people have assigned to me Kripya Dhyan Dein.”

 

Sonu has been at the forefront of relief efforts since the coronavirus pandemic hit India. He has been arranging special buses, trains and flights for stranded migrant workers and students to return to their homes. Recently, he also launched an initiative to facilitate jobs for migrants in various regions across the country.



Also read: NCW chief Rekha Sharma demands filmmakers discontinue screening Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl

Responding to all the praise and appreciation coming his way, Sonu told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t know how to react to because I don’t think I am a National hero. It started very simply with me being worried about the plight of all the migrants, who were unable to reach their homes. I am touched by the outpouring of love and blessings for me but I just think that I am doing my bit and everyone should do it. It is easy to appreciate me or my mission but I urge other to do the same.”

