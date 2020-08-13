Sonu Sood, Malaika Arora groove to Munni Badnam Hui on India’s Best Dancer sets. See pics, videos

Sections
Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora recreated the popular song Munni Badnam Hui from their film Dabangg on India’s Best Dancer.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora took to stage together.

Actor Sonu Sood was invited as the special guest on India’s Best Dancer recently. Sonu arrived to be part of the special ‘Azadi’ episode of the dance reality show, which will air this Independence Day weekend.

Sony Entertainment Television has shared multiple videos of Sonu and the show judges--Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. A few pictures shared online show Malaika and Sonu grooving to Dabangg song Munni Badnam Hui on stage. While Sonu played the villain the film, Malaika performed to the popular dance number in the movie.

 

 



A video shared by Sony shows Sonu feeling impressed by the contestants performances. He also lauded the variety of genres they presented on stage.

Sonu Sood has become the national hero after he helped thousands of migrant workers and students reach their homes during the countrywide coronavirus lockdown and after that as well. He has been sending migrant workers back to their home states and also helped bring back Indian nationals stuck in foreign countries during the pandemic.

His latest actor of kindness was helping a Gorakhpur girl get knee replacement surgery. Hit with financial tensions amid the coronavirus lockdown, Pragya Mishra had written to the actor, “Sir I need your help Help me please I have requested you for help many times. Save me from being bedridden by helping me financially.” She had shared prescription from the hospital that carried the estimated cost of the surgery.

Following this, Sood spoke to a hospital situated in Uttar Pradesh’s Indirapuram and got the arrangements of the surgery done. Pragya’s father Vinod said that besides the financial aid for the surgery, the Bollywood actor had also arranged their travel from Gorakhpur to Ghaziabad.

