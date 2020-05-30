Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra governer, gets praised for ‘his great work’ in helping migrants reach home

Film actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at Raj Bhavan to apprise him of the work he was doing to help migrants amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Sood had won praise after he chartered buses to ferry stranded migrants to their home towns in other states.

The governor applauded Sood for his work and assured him support, a Raj Bhavan statement said. “Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavours,” read a tweet by the governer’s Twitter account.

Sonu recently airlifted a total of 177 women stuck in Kerala’s Ernakulam amid the nationwide lockdown. As per sources, the girls had been employed in a factory in Kerala engaged in stitching and embroidery work.

After being informed by a close friend, Sood took permission from the government to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports opened. A special aircraft was arranged from Bengaluru to airlift 177 women from Kerala to Bhubaneswar and help them return to their families.

The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like Singh is Kinng, Simmba and Dabangg, is being hailed for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes. In an interview with ANI, Sonu had earlier said that he will not rest until the last migrant reaches home.

“I was deeply saddened to see them walking with their little children on foot. These are the people who built our houses, our offices, they have laid the roads and I feel that we should not leave them in such distress,” he said while explaining the reason that drove him to take up the initiative of helping them return home.

