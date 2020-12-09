Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood mortgages 8 Juhu properties to raise Rs 10 crore for needy: report

Sonu Sood mortgages 8 Juhu properties to raise Rs 10 crore for needy: report

According to a new report, actor Sonu Sood has mortgaged eight properties -- two shops and six flats -- in Juhu, to raise funds for his humanitarian efforts.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 12:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Actor Sonu Sood won praise from all quarters for his untiring efforts to help migrant workers during coronavirus lockdown. (PTI)

Actor Sonu Sood has reportedly mortgaged eight properties in Mumbai, in an effort to raise Rs 10 crore for the needy. Sonu’s humanitarian actions during the course of 2020 have been widely appreciated.

A new report says that the actor has mortgaged the properties, located in Juhu, to raise the loan. The properties include two shops and six flats.

Documents accessed by Moneycontrol reveal that the agreement was signed on September 15 and was registered on November 24. The building is located along AB Nayar Road, near Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. A registration fee of Rs 5 lakh was paid to raise the loan.

“Such a philanthropic gesture is unheard of. While these premium properties will continue to be owned by the actor and his wife and would continue to receive a monthly rental, they may have to pay interest and principal against the Rs 10 crore loan,” the report quoted Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director & Head – West India, Residential Services, JLL India, as saying.

Sonu arranged for transportation for stranded migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown. He also arranged for PPE kits for people, as he continued to field thousands of daily requests for help. In August, Sonu tweeted, “1137. mails 19000. fb messages 4812. Insta messages, 6741. twitter messages, Today’s HELP messages. On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message.”

Also read: Sonu Sood dismisses those who doubt his good intentions, says ‘to be negative is in their DNA’

For his efforts, he was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
Dec 09, 2020 12:48 IST
Will consider written proposal only on repeal of farm laws: Farmers’ leader
Dec 09, 2020 12:28 IST
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Dec 09, 2020 12:02 IST
Centre-farm unions meeting cancelled, farmers say will discuss after draft proposal
Dec 09, 2020 11:25 IST

latest news

Upset at SC ruling on Chennai-Salem expressway, TN farmers call meeting
Dec 09, 2020 12:53 IST
Understand your personal loan EMIs with an online EMI calculator
Dec 09, 2020 12:53 IST
Iraqis slowly rebuild Mosul, with little aid from government
Dec 09, 2020 12:51 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: CBI scrutinised 16 lakh medical students and doctors to nab Vyapam scam accused and all the latest news
Dec 09, 2020 12:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.