Sonu Sood on being called ‘biggest scam of 2020’: Let them troll me more and help someone with the money they earn

Be it sending migrants back to their home towns through all possible means of transport, or helping someone in need for a critical surgery, or just someone needing a house — actor Sonu Sood has been the first one to extend a helping hand during this pandemic. The entire Covid-19 crisis till this point has seen him emerge as a good Samaritan.

However, of late some people started calling him names and terms such as ‘biggest scam of 2020’. They claim Sood didn’t actually help migrants on such a large scale, and even shared screenshots, alleging that most of the people who sought help from him on Twitter have now deactivated their accounts.

When contacted for his take, Sood tells us, “These are a handful of people, and they suddenly rise from nowhere on social media. They don’t actually exist in reality. I didn’t bother to see what they’ve written, some friends told me. Who has the time to read? I’ve got lots of things to do for people.”

He cites an example of one incident which was questioned, and the people he helped themselves came forward to clarify. “Someone said ‘Yeh log to foreign se kisi ko nahi laaye’. A couple of days back, a flight landed from Philippines, and they replied on that tweet of students ‘You don’t exist, it’s fake’. The students sent their boarding passes and flight number, along with college names to check. Suddenly, these trolls vanished. These are paid people. One-two people run 100-200 accounts,” he shares.

The 47-year-old laughs, “If these trolls start counting the number of people I’ve connected with, unke bachhe tab tak badhe ho jaayenge.”

Sood has a list of 7,03,200 people who he connected with over the last four months, along with their addresses, phone numbers, Aadhaar card details. “Anything you want to know, and that number is increasing by every second,” he quips.

What about the deleted accounts of those who asked for help? The actor clarifies that those tweets had sensitive data, which the concerned people seeking help themselves deleted afterwards.

“Just think... if someone had shared their Aadhaar card, phone number, and after I’ve helped them, they delete it. Why would they want their details to remain there? People who don’t sometimes have fees to pay, these troll would start telling them, ‘Paise nahi hain, apne paise bharo, Sonu Sood ko aur kaam hai’, trolls start calling them on their phone numbers, so they delete it. But I still challenge every troll in the country. I can send them tweets, the deleted tweets don’t get removed from my account. I can show,” he maintains.

Sood further asks whether the number of people who received help were aliens. “People travelling in buses, trains, flights, all getting surgeries done, are they happening, or not happening? Trolls ke muh pe thappad padha hai, unki trolling hui hai. They’ve vanished overnight,” he says.

In fact, the actor requests the trolls to use the money they earn from this, to further help those in need. “Their kitchen runs with this. They earn money on every tweet, which is fair enough. I’m telling them to run their kitchens, but the money which they get from trolling, help someone else, don’t keep it all at home,” concludes Sood.

