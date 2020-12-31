Sonu Sood on trolls targeting him for calling himself a messiah in memoirs’ title: ‘Would never dream of extolling myself’

Sonu Sood has responded to a section of social media that has targeted his memoirs and its title, I Am No Messiah. The actor, who came to the aid of migrant workers in the early days of lockdown, has now concertised his efforts to help people in need including those waiting for surgeries and people who lost their jobs during pandemic.

Addressing the trolling of his book, Sonu said, “Those are paid trolls. The book is doing phenomenally well. As for being criticized for calling myself a messiah, I would never dream of extolling myself. In fact I discourage fans from calling me by such unworthy epithets.”

Sonu said he is never intimidated by naysayers in a Spotboye interview, “I always ignore the negativity. It is the only way to keep moving forward do the work I believe in. I believe I’ve been sent to this earth with and for a purpose. I will continue my work. Being called a messiah or being trolled for being called a messiah are not my concern.”

While 2020 has been a challenging year in many ways, it has offered me an opportunity to reach out to millions of people and connect with them directly. During the course of this journey, I have learned and gained a lot from them,” he said in an earlier interview.

“I have shared my experiences in my memoirs I Am No Messiah, and it is heartening to see the support the book is receiving not just from book readers but various organisations and institutes who truly believe in our efforts to help people during these difficult times,” he added.

During the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a wave of migrants set out on foot to make their arduous journey back home, Sonu said that the value of service to mankind, instilled in him by his parents, spurred him into action.