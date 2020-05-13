Sonu Sood on helping migrant workers get home: ‘You can crib and spend time on social media, or help others’

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping arrange transportation for migrant workers to get back to their home states, has said that there are areas in the country where people still don’t have any idea about the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the actor had made arrangements for 350 migrant workers to travel to Karnataka from Maharashtra, and hopes to send more people to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.

He told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “It was so satisfying to see them happy and emotional that they are going home. We have been trying to put together a plan to send people to Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar among other places. We are in the final stages of putting things together for Ranchi and Bihar. The paperwork is in process. If everything goes well, we will try to send them today or tomorrow.”

The actor said that he has been working with friends and NGOs as a team. He continued, “When I read about these doctors, nurses, policemen and other frontline workers performing their duties selflessly, I feel inspired. I know, it’s not my job as an actor. But If I do such things, others might also come out and help these people. I maintain social distancing and try to take all the precautions, sanitise again and again after a few minutes. When you interact with these people, they feel hopeful. They feel some people will be sending them back home. I think this might also give some hope to different governments and the people who are stuck. It might take some time but it will happen.”

Sonu had previously offered his Juhu hotel for stay of frontline workers, he had contributed to several charities, and fed thousands during Ramadan. He said that the world will be a different place after the pandemic dies down.

“It’s a different world now and it will be a very different world once we get out of it. We all have been hit badly in terms of work, finances, physical and mental health,” he said. “We have to find a way to live in the circumstances. While one can crib and spend time scrolling on social media, another way is to help others. We can inspire a few more and honestly, together we can fight this thing. My day goes by coordinating things like transport for migrant workers, taking government permissions, organising food among other things. And I feel very happy and satisfied. If I was shooting, I wouldn’t have had all the time in the world. Now, that I have all the time, it is important to give that to the needy.”

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, he had said, “I had come to Mumbai with just Rs 5500 and have earned enough. My mother would say ‘life is all about giving’. If I can’t give back to the society, then this isn’t a good life I am leading. Thinking about what these people are going through while I’m in the comforts of my home, gives me sleepless nights.”

