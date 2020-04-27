Sections
Sonu Sood pens a poem Bharat Ek Saath, says ‘Wanted to send across a message of Indians uniting to support Covid-19 warriors’

Actor Sonu Sood talks about the reason why he has penned a poem and what he’s upto during the lockdown.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:21 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Sonu Sood ha penned a thoughftul poem for the present times. (Photo: Instagram/sonu_sood)

Actor Sonu Sood has been all for extending help to the frontline warriors in the Covid-19 pandemic. He not just offered his Mumbai hotel to the medical professionals to stay in, but has also been doing relief work to provide food to those facing a shortage. And now, he has penned a poem titled titled Bharat Ek Saath, dedicated to the Covid-19 warriors.

Telling us what prompted him to do it, Sood says, “My mother was from a literature background, and used to write beautiful poems. I still have a lot of letters she wrote to me and they are very inspiring. She always felt I have a knack of writing, because whenever she used to say some lines to me as poetry, I would reply to her in the same form.” 

He further reveals that he has also written some dialogues for some of his films, and still does that. “When I was going through the whole process of providing doctors and nurses with the hotel and food, I realised we are doing so little in these times. So these thoughts came into my mind, and I penned it down to send the message across,” he says about his poem.

It took the 46-year-old 30 minutes to complete the poem, and two and a half days to put together a video in which he recites it. Sharing the story behind the title, he says, “I feel whenever we Indians have seen tough times, we have all come together to fight those battles. ‘Bharat’ is a very strong word. Jab Bharat ek saath hota hai, nothing can stop us from reaching our goal. Everyone is staying at home and doing their bit. I’m sure the whole of India will come together and set an example for the world,” he says. 



While shoots of three of his films, including Prithviraj, got stopped due to the lockdown, Sood says he is passing time by “writing and watching films”. He’s also in touch with his directors.

