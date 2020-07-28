Sonu Sood promises immediate delivery of buffaloes to family affected by Bihar floods

After delivering a tractor to two girls in Andhra Pradesh who were ploughing the field with the yoke, Sonu Sood has now assured help to a family in Bihar who lost their son and two buffaloes, their only source of income, in floods.

A Twitter user had shared the plight of the family on Tuesday. The tweet read, “This case is genuine as we have verified about it. Bhola lost his son in flood and 2 Buffalo which was his only source of earning. We have decided to donate a cow so that they can sell the cow milk for their livelihood. One cow will cost around 50 to 60k.”

Assuring immediate help, Sonu replied to the user on Twitter, “I am sorry for the loss. Buffaloes will reach their house by today evening so that their livelihood doesn’t suffer. Save our farmers.” He also tagged one of his team members asking her to do the needful.

Sonu recently gifted a tractor to help a farmer from Chittoor district.The family expressed their gratitude towards the actor saying that he is “no less than god” to them. “He might play a villain in films but he is a hero in real life. When we heard the reports of him helping thousands of migrant workers to reach their native states, we thought he is a real hero. We experienced it now. He is no less than a God to us,” said Nageswara Rao, the farmer who received the tractor from the actor.

Nageswara Rao’s daughter Vennela said, “We too wanted to do some agricultural work. But we had no money. So all our family members are striving to do farm work. The matter went viral through media and social media. And Sonu Sood ji came to know about our plight. We thank him from our the bottom of our hearts.”

A video of the two girls named Vennela and Chandana tilling a farm had gone viral. The two took the yoke on their shoulders to till the land as the family could not hire a tractor or oxen to plough the land. Their father Nageswara Rao, who used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle Mandal for the past 20 years was left with no source of income after the lockdown decided to return to his native village Rajuvaripalle to do farming.

Taking to Twitter, Sood said the girls should be allowed to focus on their education and he will provide the family with a tractor.

