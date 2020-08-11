Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood promises knee surgery to injured javelin thrower Sudama Yadav, says ‘get ready to bring a medal’

Sonu Sood promises knee surgery to injured javelin thrower Sudama Yadav, says ‘get ready to bring a medal’

Sonu Sood promises knee surgery to injured javelin thrower Sudama Kumar Yadav. A man, who introduced himself as his brother, had approached the actor for help on Twitter.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:05 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonu Sood has promised a knee surgery to javelin thrower Sudama.

Sonu Sood has emerged as a real hero amid coronavirus pandemic. The actor, who started by helping migrants reach their home towns during lockdown and went on to provide job opportunities to those in need, has now promised a knee surgery for javelin thrower Sudama Kumar Yadav.

A Twitter user by the name of Prabhal Lal Yadav approached Sonu Sood for help. He wrote in Hindi, “Pls help my brother sir ji. Sudama had gone to represent the country in the Asian Youth Games from March 13-17, 2019 in Hong Kong. Just five minutes before the competition, he suffered a severe ACL rupture during warm-up.” He also shared his family and contact details in another tweet.

 

Taking note of Prabhat’s tweet, Sonu replied to him on Twitter in Hindi, “Sudama is the pride of the country. Get ready to win the medal brother. Will get surgery done next week.”



Earlier, Sonu donated a tractor to a farmer’s family in Andhra Pradesh and buffaloes to a flood-hit family in Bihar. He recently promised to take up the responsibility of three children from Telangana who lost their parents. “They are no longer orphans. They will be my responsibility,” Sonu tweeted after a Twitter user brought the plight of the trio to his notice.

Also read: 20 years of Dhadkan: Shilpa Shetty shares fond memories from making of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty film

Sonu celebrated his 47th birthday last month and announced three lakh jobs for migrant labourers on the job portal Pravasi Rojgar. The actor posted two flyers of the employment application and shared that the jobs came with additional benefits like PF and ESI.

“On my birthday a small initiative from my side...3 lakh jobs tied up for Pravasirojgar.com. All these will provide good wages, PF, ESI, and other benefits,” he wrote in the caption. He further went on to thank the organisations that had partnered with him for the initiative.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Aug 11, 2020 18:31 IST
Excess bodyweight has alarming impact on cognitive function: Study
Aug 11, 2020 18:28 IST
Mobile Headline
Aug 11, 2020 18:34 IST
Cambridge IGCSE, AS, A level results for June series out
Aug 11, 2020 18:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.