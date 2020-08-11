Sonu Sood promises knee surgery to injured javelin thrower Sudama Yadav, says ‘get ready to bring a medal’

Sonu Sood has emerged as a real hero amid coronavirus pandemic. The actor, who started by helping migrants reach their home towns during lockdown and went on to provide job opportunities to those in need, has now promised a knee surgery for javelin thrower Sudama Kumar Yadav.

A Twitter user by the name of Prabhal Lal Yadav approached Sonu Sood for help. He wrote in Hindi, “Pls help my brother sir ji. Sudama had gone to represent the country in the Asian Youth Games from March 13-17, 2019 in Hong Kong. Just five minutes before the competition, he suffered a severe ACL rupture during warm-up.” He also shared his family and contact details in another tweet.

Taking note of Prabhat’s tweet, Sonu replied to him on Twitter in Hindi, “Sudama is the pride of the country. Get ready to win the medal brother. Will get surgery done next week.”

Earlier, Sonu donated a tractor to a farmer’s family in Andhra Pradesh and buffaloes to a flood-hit family in Bihar. He recently promised to take up the responsibility of three children from Telangana who lost their parents. “They are no longer orphans. They will be my responsibility,” Sonu tweeted after a Twitter user brought the plight of the trio to his notice.

Also read: 20 years of Dhadkan: Shilpa Shetty shares fond memories from making of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty film

Sonu celebrated his 47th birthday last month and announced three lakh jobs for migrant labourers on the job portal Pravasi Rojgar. The actor posted two flyers of the employment application and shared that the jobs came with additional benefits like PF and ESI.

“On my birthday a small initiative from my side...3 lakh jobs tied up for Pravasirojgar.com. All these will provide good wages, PF, ESI, and other benefits,” he wrote in the caption. He further went on to thank the organisations that had partnered with him for the initiative.

Follow @htshowbiz for more