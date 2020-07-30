Sonu Sood remembers his first birthday after coming to Mumbai: ‘I was feeling alone, had tears in my eyes’

Sonu Sood said that on his first birthday after coming to Mumbai, there was no one to wish him.

Sonu Sood, who turned 47 on Thursday, remembered his first-ever birthday in Mumbai. He had just come to the city a few days before his birthday, to pursue a career in the film industry, and had no friends yet.

In an interview with The Times of India, he said, “I remember when I just came to Bombay for the first time and I came on the 25th or 26th of July 1st time in 1997/98. On the 30th of July, I did not know a single soul in the city and there was no one to wish me.”

Sonu rang in his birthday alone, on a bridge in Lokhandwala, with tears in his eyes. “I was sitting at a bridge in Lokhandwala alone in the middle of the night. At 12 o’clock, my mom, my dad and my sister called me and they wished me. They asked, ‘Do you have any friends there?’ and I said, ‘I don’t have any friends in Mumbai.’ I was feeling alone and I had tears in my eyes, that this city is so big, with so many people, and there’s no one to wish you personally,” he said.

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil: ‘I don’t want to be judged by my religion, I am a human being’

That year, Sonu learnt that he must work hard so that one day, the whole world can celebrate his special day. “I feel that today after 22 years, that day is here when the whole world is going to celebrate my birthday with me. So it’s a special journey and I will always remember that day when there was no one to wish me in this city,” he said.

Sonu worked in Tamil and Telugu films before getting his first break in Bollywood. He made his Hindi film debut with Shaheed-E-Azam in 2002, in which he played freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He has starred in films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Singh Is Kinng, Dabangg, Happy New Year and Simmba.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Sonu has been at the forefront of relief efforts, arranging special buses, trains and flights for stranded migrants and Indian citizens stuck in foreign countries. He has been ensuring that these people are able to return to their hometowns.

Follow @htshowbiz for more