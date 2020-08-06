Sonu Sood replies to a fan who asked for a PS4: ‘Get some books and read. I can do that for you’

Sections
Sonu Sood denied a fan’s request to send over a PlayStation 4. He recommended reading books instead.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 17:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonu Sood has denied a fan’s request.

A bored fan had a very peculiar request for Sonu Sood but the actor denied it. On Thursday, Sonu reacted to a fan asking him for a Play Station.

The fan said that seeing all his friends play video games made him want one too. “SonuSood Please Sir Can you give a PS4. All the children around me are enjoying the lockdown by playing games .Sonu sir can you help me Please Sir,” he wrote in a tweet.

 

Replying to him, Sonu said he could get him books instead. “If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you,” he wrote.



Sonu’s followers also agreed with his decision. “Very true !! Video games aren’t healthy at all. Never played them. Playing out in the ground is a much better option,” wrote one. “It is not just about video games...it is not necessity,” wrote another. Actor Karanvir Bohra replied, “Ha ha ha... Super Sahi jawab."

Also read: Sooraj Pancholi slams reports connecting him to Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput’s deaths: ‘Never met, spoke to Disha’

Sonu often gets whacky requests on Twitter. A woman, tired of her husband, once requested Sonu to send either her husband out of the house or her to her mother’s house. Another asked him to help her reach a beauty parlour.

Sonu Sood, who has been helping people hit hard by the Covid-19 induced lockdown, recently donated a tractor to a farmer’s family in Andhra Pradesh. On his birthday last month, Sonu announced three lakh jobs for migrant labourers on the job portal ‘Pravasi Rojgar’

