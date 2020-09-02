Sonu Sood reveals Anurag Kashyap ‘disappeared’ after promising him a role in Gulaal

Sonu Sood spilled the beans about Bollywood celebrities and their ‘superpowers’ in a candid chat with Neha Dhupia. He said that Anurag Kashyap’s superpower was to disappear after offering films.

On No Filter Neha, Sonu joked, “Ki woh film ke liye promise karta hai, uske baad gayab ho jaata hai. Main usko bada chhedta hoon. Bahut saal pehle ek film ban rahi thi Gulaal, uske andar bada kamaal ka role diya. ‘Sonu, yeh tu hi kar sakta hai, koi nahi kar sakta’. Script aaya mere paas, maine badi tayari ki, uske baad Anurag gayab ho gaya. Pata laga Gulaal ban bhi gayi kisi aur ke saath (He promises you a film and then disappears. I tease him a lot about it. Many years ago, he was making a film called Gulaal, in which he gave me a great role. He told me that only I could do the role. I got the script and began preparing, but Anurag disappeared after that. I later found out that the film was made with someone else).” He added that he still has the script and teases the filmmaker about it.

Sonu also opened up about Akshay Kumar’s superpower. The two have worked together in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Entertainment and Gabbar Is Back.

“Note badi tezi se ginta hai yaar. Jitne paise kamata hai woh dhad dhad dhad dhad…aur usne mujhe lagta hai counting machine bhi li hogi... Punjab wala desi style lagaya aur tad tad tad tad (He counts currency notes very quickly. He earns also very quickly and I think he must have got a currency counting machine as well. He counts very quickly in Punjabi desi style).”

Sonu is the second guest on the new season of No Filter Neha, after Saif Ali Khan. Neha shared a teaser of the episode on her Instagram page and wrote, “I am grateful to have a friend who’s been in my life since 15 years! I have seen his heart of gold since years and now people see it too. Please welcome to #nofilterneha Season 5 this week ... a man who is a real life superhero and also a very dear friend .. @sonu_sood.”

