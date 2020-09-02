Sonu Sood reveals he bagged his first film, after many auditions, by simply taking off his t-shirt

Actor Sonu Sood has opened up on his first film, revealing that while he prepared for the language (Tamil) on his way to the audition, all he was asked to do was to take his shirt off and he bagged the movie. Sonu said he had been giving auditions for long, believing he was doing a brilliant job, but clearly it wasn’t the same for filmmakers as he did not get any project.

Speaking on Neha Dhupia’s No Filter with Neha, Sonu said, “I’ll tell you ki mujhe jab first film milIa tha South ka, mere mother ne mujhe ek book diya tha ‘How to learn Tamil’ main raaste bhar padhta gaya. Paani ko tanni bolte hai, idhar aane ko yeh bolte hai, sab notes votes leke gaye. Toh Vijay Vauhini Studio tha wahan pe Chennai mein. Toh AD ne bola aap jake baithiye hum aate hai wahan pe. Toh main baithke akela thoda feel sa liya actor ka ki main kya acha lag raha hai yahan pe chair pe baithke yahan pe Zindagi shuru hone wali hai. (I will tell you when I got my first film - a south Indian film, my mom gifted me a book ‘How to learn Tamil’ and I was trying to mug up Tamil words for water, ‘come here’ and the likes on the way. I went to the studio and the AD asked me to sit alone. I started imagining that my life is all set to change).”

Revealing that he was simply asked to show off his body, Sonu further said, “The director and the producer comes in and they say ki acha Sonu ji bahut acha, welcome to Chennai, aapki body-vody achi hai aap T-shirt utaar ke dekh sakte hai kya? Maine bola accha Sir utar sakte hai. Maine fatafat T-shirt utari, ha sir, acha hai, you are doing our movie, please. Toh maine bola ki picture mil gaya? Yes, Sir, mil gaya Sir. (They said ‘very good Sonu, you have a good body, can you take out your tshirt and show us?’ I was like, fine and I did. They said ‘good, you are doing our movie’. I was like ‘Did I get the movie?’ and they said, ‘yes, you got it’) I still remember, it was raining in Chennai that day and that was one day I can never forget.” Sonu appeared in Tamil movie Kallazhagar in 1999 and was perhaps talking about the same.

Sonu also remembered his first Hindi film, Bhagat Singh and revealed that he would often prove the film producer wrong on sets. Sonu said he is good with history and his granddad had studied with Bhagat Singh in Lahore College. Sonu added that producer Iqbal Singh Dhillon would often contradict Sonu’s version of the sequence of events, only to realise later (after reading up) that the actor was actually right. “

Sonu has since worked in several big films, including Mani Ratnam’s Yuva, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodha Akbar, and blockbuster movies like Abhinav Kashyap’s Dabangg, Prabhudheva’s R Rajkumar and Sajid-Farhad’s It’s Entertainment.

