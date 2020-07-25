Sonu Sood’s advice to outsiders: ‘Come only if you have nerves of steel, star kids will always have easy access’

Sections
Actor Sonu Sood has said that ‘outsiders will always be outsiders’ in the film industry, and has advised them to come to Bollywood only if they have nerves of steel.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 21:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sonu Sood while sending off 350 migrant workers to their native places in Karnataka. (PTI)

Actor Sonu Sood has weighed in on the ongoing ‘insider-outsider’ debate in Bollywood, saying that star kids will have easier access than those who don’t belong to the film industry. The debate around nepotism in the film industry has been reignited after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who Sonu described as a very ‘hardworking boy’.

He told India Today on Saturday, “When an outsider comes to the city and makes it big, it makes us very proud and gives every newcomer hope,” and added, “But when something like this happens, it leaves all of us heartbroken.”

He continued, “The pressures are real. There are thousands of people who come to the city looking for work every day, but there are very few who get that big break. An outsider will always remain an outsider. When I came to the city, I already had a degree in mechanical engineering, I thought people’s approach towards me would be different. But it wasn’t. I never got an entry into office. I realise in those first 6-8 months that is the journey is going to be tough.”

The actor, who has worked with everyone from Salman Khan to Jackie Chan, offered words of advice to outsiders. He said, “So the only thing I can tell outsiders coming into this industry is that come only if you have nerves of steel and don’t expect miracles to happen. Just because you look a certain way or have a good physique doesn’t mean somebody from a production house will spot you and cast you in their next film.”



He added, “A star kid, in that aspect, will obviously have easy access. The father will just pick up the phone and speak to the director or the producer of the film and they will get a break. Tomorrow if my kids want to be in this industry, perhaps it will be easy for them.”

