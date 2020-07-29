Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood’s birthday plans: Organising medical camps for 50,000 people

Sonu Sood’s birthday plans: Organising medical camps for 50,000 people

Actor Sonu Sood will be organising medical camps across different states, says they won’t be regular camps owing to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:14 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Sonu Sood turns 47 on July 30.

Actor Sonu Sood, after working tirelessly for the welfare of migrant labourers over the past three months, isn’t going to take a day off on his birthday too. For the day, he has planned to organise medical camps across the country, which he expects around 50,000 people to attend.

“I have been planning this for quite some time, and been speaking to a lot of doctors already in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Orissa. But now, floods have hit Assam and Bihar, so we are trying how to hold them there. They can’t be regular camps where thousands of people used to come. It will be free of cost,” reveals the actor, who turns 47 today.

We prod him more on why it won’t it be like normal camps. He says it’s to do with the Covid-19 guidelines. “We have been facing challenges, as there has to be social distancing. If we announce just like that, 5000-6000 people will come together, we can’t have that. We are getting ready for 40-50,000 people across India, so we have been in touch with gram panchayats, mukhiyas so there is a time these people can come and get their check-ups done,” says Sood. 

He will be busy the entire day naturally, not going for the quintessential celebrations. During the course of the three months he has bene busy with the welfare work, has the actor’s family ever complained that he doesn’t spend time with them?



Sood says, “They understand and know that I am trying to help people. I spoke to my son and asked ‘beta, are you not happy that I am not spending time with you?’ He said ‘nahi daddy, logon ko help karna zaroori hai’. That gives you more power, that you are doing something right. I feel sorry about it, but at least I am being able to bring some change in the lives of these people.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz for morSe

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hany Babu send to NIA custody till August 4
Jul 29, 2020 16:15 IST
Shubhankar set for Hero Open; Jimenez to make record 707th start
Jul 29, 2020 16:16 IST
Sonu Sood to organise medical camps for 50,000 people on birthday
Jul 29, 2020 16:14 IST
Nick Kyrgios hits back at Coric for Adria Tour comments
Jul 29, 2020 16:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.