Sonu Sood’s hilarious reply to a meme saying only he can send Cyclone Nisarga ‘back home’

As Mumbai braces for a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ - Cyclone Nisarga, some are trying to lighten the tension with memes. One Twitter user shared a funny meme of Sonu Sood gazing into the distance as he sits by the ocean, which said, “Sonu Sood waiting for #CycloneNisarg so that he can send it back home.”

The actor had a funny response to the meme. “Isko bhi chhod kar aata hoon (Let me help this return home too),” he joked, followed by a laughing emoji.

Sonu has been actively involved in relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. He has been arranging transport for stranded migrant workers who are unable to return home amid the lockdown. He has arranged multiple buses to take workers stuck in Maharashtra back to their home states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Karnataka.

In addition, Sonu also arranged for a special flight to bring 169 girls from Odisha working in a garments manufacturing factory in Kerala back home.

Sonu’s efforts have made him a hero among the masses. A pregnant migrant woman, whom he helped reach home, named her son Sonu Sood Shrivastav, after the actor. Another man called him ‘no less than a God’ and shared a video of himself worshipping the actor.

“It has been an extremely emotional journey for me as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes walking on streets. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all,” Sonu said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Nisarga made landfall on the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday morning. The cyclone follows closely on the heels of Cyclone Amphan two weeks ago, which wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha.

Cyclone Nisarga is the first storm of its kind to hit Mumbai in over a century. Thousands of people have already been moved to safer locations and the city and its neighbouring districts are on high alert.

