Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood’s hilarious reply to man who asked for help to elope with girlfriend: ‘Why don’t I drop your families too?’

Sonu Sood’s hilarious reply to man who asked for help to elope with girlfriend: ‘Why don’t I drop your families too?’

Amid sending migrants home during the lockdown, Sonu Sood has also been winning the internet with his quirky replies to fans.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 14:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sonu Sood has been helping migrants return to their home towns.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had the internet in splits once again with his quirky reply to a man who asked for help to elope with his girlfriend. The actor has emerged as a Good Samaritan for migrant workers as he helped thousands reach their hometowns amid the lockdown.

A user tweeted to Sonu, “Bhai.. Mujhe bhi kahi chhod do.. Girlfriend ke sath Bhagnaa hai!! Andman nicobar hi chhod do bhai (Please drop me somewhere. I need to elope with my girlfriend, you can drop me at Andaman Nicobar islandds too)!!” Sonu was quick to respond with a “better idea”. “Mere paas isase behtar idea hai. Kyu na aap dono ke saath aap dono ke parivaar ko bhi bhej doon? Chat mangni aur pat byaah? (Why don’t I send your family members with you too, you guys can easily get married then),” he tweeted.

 

Earlier on Tuesday, Sonu took to Twitter to clarify that contrary to reports, he was not “stopped from entering a railway station in Mumbai. “Just to set the record straight - I was not stopped from entering the station. I absolutely respect the protocols and have duly followed it. I had requested the state government for the train so that I could send the migrants back home to reunite them with their families,” he tweeted.



Also read: Bulbbul teaser: Anushka Sharma gives first glimpse at her Netflix horror movie, watch video

 

 

“As there were almost two thousand people. I am extremely thankful to the state govt, Hon. CM Uddhav Thackeray ji @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @AslamShaikh_MLA for helping me bring a smile on the faces of all migrants! Jai Hind,” Sonu added.

Sonu told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My phone hasn’t stopped ringing since the day our buses filled with people went to Karnataka. I’ve been missing out on calls and messages, which is why I started the toll free number. That’s also flooded with calls. There are over 70,000 people on the waiting list, and many more contacting us.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Goa govt bans recruitment, fresh capital expenditure in a bid to save cash
Jun 10, 2020 15:57 IST
‘It will make bowlers robots’: Akram on ICC’s saliva ban
Jun 10, 2020 15:56 IST
Congress leader Oscar Fernandes in hospital over chest pain complaint
Jun 10, 2020 15:59 IST
‘You always think it’s out’: Kohli trolls Jadeja over DRS calls
Jun 10, 2020 15:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.