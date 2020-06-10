Sonu Sood’s hilarious reply to man who asked for help to elope with girlfriend: ‘Why don’t I drop your families too?’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had the internet in splits once again with his quirky reply to a man who asked for help to elope with his girlfriend. The actor has emerged as a Good Samaritan for migrant workers as he helped thousands reach their hometowns amid the lockdown.

A user tweeted to Sonu, “Bhai.. Mujhe bhi kahi chhod do.. Girlfriend ke sath Bhagnaa hai!! Andman nicobar hi chhod do bhai (Please drop me somewhere. I need to elope with my girlfriend, you can drop me at Andaman Nicobar islandds too)!!” Sonu was quick to respond with a “better idea”. “Mere paas isase behtar idea hai. Kyu na aap dono ke saath aap dono ke parivaar ko bhi bhej doon? Chat mangni aur pat byaah? (Why don’t I send your family members with you too, you guys can easily get married then),” he tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sonu took to Twitter to clarify that contrary to reports, he was not “stopped from entering a railway station in Mumbai. “Just to set the record straight - I was not stopped from entering the station. I absolutely respect the protocols and have duly followed it. I had requested the state government for the train so that I could send the migrants back home to reunite them with their families,” he tweeted.

“As there were almost two thousand people. I am extremely thankful to the state govt, Hon. CM Uddhav Thackeray ji @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @AslamShaikh_MLA for helping me bring a smile on the faces of all migrants! Jai Hind,” Sonu added.

Sonu told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My phone hasn’t stopped ringing since the day our buses filled with people went to Karnataka. I’ve been missing out on calls and messages, which is why I started the toll free number. That’s also flooded with calls. There are over 70,000 people on the waiting list, and many more contacting us.”

