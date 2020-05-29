Sonu Sood’s philanthropy draws funny memes

When Sonu Sood began by arranging for bus services and helping migrant workers reach their hometowns, little did he know that his philanthropic endeavour will lead to a number of memes.

The actor’s social media is flooded with praises and messages from migrants and celebrities. Union Minister Smriti Irani, actor Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty among others have reached out to Sood applauding his efforts. But that’s not all, the social media is abuzz with memes on Sood, some of which he has been sharing on his Twitter profile.

The latest development though was the breaking news that a biopic is being made on Sood and will star Akshay Kumar. It was a joke but filmmaker Sanjay Gupta reached out to Sood asking to buy the rights and later posted Sood’s response on his Twitter handle.

Touched and amazed at the reactions and buzz on social media, Sood says, “It is overwhelming to have your friends praise you. Rajkummar (Rao) and Ajay (Devgn) tweeted, Rohit Shetty called, I speak to Farah Khan almost daily, Tabu and Hrithik (Roshan) also texted and it was so sweet of all of them to encourage me. It motivates me to work harder and I know I am doing something right. I have checked out some of the funny memes and I feel they are a ‘thank you’ from creative minds out there. I loved the Alia Bhatt meme, ‘mujhe ghar jaana hai’ among others. And Sanjay Gupta messaged about the biopic and joked about it. I told him that he has to cast me as me in the film (laughs). I am glad the drive I started was able to reach and help people.”