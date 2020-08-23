Sonu Sood says time for a ‘new innings’ as comedian says audience won’t accept him as villain anymore

Sonu Sood has been working in films for a long time and has established himself as one of the most popular villains on screen. However, he has revamped his image - from onscreen villain to real-life hero - over the past five months with his social work during the coronavirus pandemic. Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri believes that the audience won’t accept the actor as a villain anymore.

Atul wrote on Twitter, “Me thinks @SonuSood will never ever be able to play the role of a villian again in a movie. The audience will rightfully never accept it.” Sonu responded saying, “Time to play New Innings bhai.”

Interestingly, fans who have been hailing Sonu as a hero in these tough times, disagreed with Atul. “I higly disagree with your opinion, his acting is adaptive and uniquely expressive and only true actor can play multiple roles. People wud love to see him in various roles, even in villian role people will accept & love him,” wrote one. Another fan tweeted, “In my opinion, the audience would like it more because how judiciously, honestly and perfectly Sonu balances his reel and real life.”

Sonu has been helping the needy ever since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced in March. While the nationwide lockdown ended on May 31, he continues to help migrant workers and people stuck abroad reach their homes. He is also providing employment to those who lost their jobs during the pandemic and has become a messiah to many.

Recently, Sonu was upset to discover a fake Twitter account duping people in his name. He took to Twitter and warned the wrongdoer by tagging the account. He wrote, “You will be arrested soon for cheating innocent people my dear. So stop your cheating business before it’s too late.”

Sonu had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t think I am a national hero. It started very simply with me being worried about the plight of all the migrants, who were unable to reach their homes. I am touched by the outpouring of love and blessings for me but I just think that I am doing my bit and everyone should do it. It is easy to appreciate me or my mission but I urge other to do the same.”

