Sonu Sood sends 200 idli vendors back home to Tamil Nadu, they honour him with aarti. Watch

Actor Sonu Sood is continuing to send migrant workers and labourers back to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. He has now sent 200 idli vendors from Tamil Nadu back to their homes from Mumbai, as per an Instagram post by photographer Viral Bhayani.

Sonu arranged buses for the food vendors to take them home. A few women thanked him by doing an ‘aarti’ of the actor while he accepted their gratitude with joined hands. A video also shows Sonu breaking a coconut in front of the bus for good luck.

Sonu’s fans were in awe of his kindness and hard work. “This is what people with privileges do for others!!! He has all my respect. I wish him more success! The society needs more of him. Bollywood actors should learn something from him,” read a comment. “His deeds look so genuine unlike others who do it for publicity,” read another comment.

Also on Saturday, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked Sonu for sending migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to their home in Uttarakhand by a chartered flight and invited him to visit the hill state when the coronavirus crisis is over.

Rawat spoke to Sonu on phone to express his gratitude. “Talked to film actor Sonu Sood today on phone to thank him for his humanitarian gesture. He and all religious and social organisations that helped migrants return to their home states have done a commendable job,” Rawat said in a Facebook post.

After hearing from Rawat, the actor on Twitter said he derived more strength from the chief minister’s words of praise. “It was good to hear from you sir. The simplicity and warmth with which you praised my efforts have given me more strength. I will soon come to Uttarakhand for a darshan of Badri-Kedar and pay a visit to you,” the actor tweeted.

