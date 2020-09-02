Sonu Sood shares how he bagged his debut film, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik’s chat messages with drug peddler revealed

Top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik asks for drugs for ‘dad’ in newly accessed chat messages

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found new evidences in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As per a report in Times Now, the CBI has accessed a WhatsApp chat between actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and a drug peddler.

Sonu Sood reveals he bagged his first film, after many auditions, by simply taking off his t-shirt

Actor Sonu Sood has opened up on his first film, revealing that while he prepared for the language (Tamil) on his way to the audition, all he was asked to do was to take his shirt off and he bagged the movie. Sonu said he had been giving auditions for long, believing he was doing a brilliant job, but clearly it wasn’t the same for filmmakers as he did not get any project.

Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: Five other hats the actor has successfully donned

Actor Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema. While his popularity as an actor is unprecedented, what sets him apart from his contemporaries is his ability to juggle multiple roles. On the occasion of his 49th birthday, Hindustan Times takes a look at the multiple hats he has donned over the years.

Sushant Singh Rajput fell ill after he came to know of Disha Salian’s death, asked me to sleep in his room: Siddharth Pithani to CBI

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was very tense after he came to know about celebrity manager Disha Salian’s death and even fell ill, according to the actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani’s testimony to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Disha worked for a short period of time with Sushant. Both she and Sushant died by suicide in June.

Vidya Balan slams vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Isn’t it supposed to be innocent until proven guilty?’

Vidya Balan condemned the media coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and ‘vilification’ of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by his family of abetting his suicide. She lamented the ‘media circus’ and said that the law must be allowed to take its course.

