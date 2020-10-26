Sonu Sood shares proof as man accuses him of offering help to fake accounts, a PR stunt: ‘I find a needy, they somehow find me’

Sonu Sood has responded to a hater with proof of his help to someone in need.

Actor Sonu Sood has become a Messiah for many this year. First he helped migrant workers reach their homes during the Covid-induced lockdown and has now been offering all kinds of help to students, medical patients and others. However, not everyone is sure of his good intentions.

A person called Snehal shared a tweet, asking Sonu to help them get treatment for their ailing child. Sonu promptly replied with a promise of help. Now, a Twitter user has alleged that Sonu is running a PR exercise considering how ‘Snehal’s’ account doesn’t seem legitimate. “New twitter A/c Only 2-3 followers One TweeNever tagged Sonu Sood No location mentioned No contact details No email address But Sonu Sood somehow found the Tweet and offered help. Most of the earlier handles who sought help deleted their tweets This is how PR team works,” they wrote.

Sonu didn’t put up with the accusation and shared receipts to clear his name. In a tweet, he shared screenshots of a hospital’s scheduled paediatric surgeries and one mentioned Snehal’s name. Another was a picture of tests conducted on the 1.5-years-old child.

“That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about. 'INTENTIONS’, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers,” Sonu wrote. The Twitter user was still not convinced.

“See the dates - Reports done: 17th Sept. Surgery done: 25th Sept.Tweet done: 20th Oct Help assured on - 20th Oct Basically you assured help to someone who already got treated previous month. Time to fire your PR Team who has exposed your Fraud,” they wrote. Sonu’s fans have defended him, saying that perhaps the person had also sent a direct message to the actor with their request.

Sonu, meanwhile, is back on Twitter, taking more requests for help.

