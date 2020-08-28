Sonu Sood to help students reach exam centres if JEE, NEET aren’t postponed: ‘No one should miss exam due to resources’

Sonu Sood, who has been helping people stranded away from home during the pandemic reach their desired destination across the country, has now come to the rescue of students who may have to appear for the JEE and NEET exams. Various opposition parties, celebrities and student groups have demanded that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in parts of the country, even as the central government has made it clear that they will be held as per schedule with due precautions.

Sonu said in a statement in Friday, “Students appearing for #NEET #JEE 2020 I am standing by you! If you are stuck anywhere, let me know your areas of travel. I will help you reach your examination centres. No one should miss their exam because of resources.”

Sonu also reacted to an emotional video of a student who was in tears as he talked about having to appear for the JEE and NEET exams. The student says in the video that there is no easy conveyance for him to reach the exam centre and he would be required to pay around Rs 25-30,000 to reach the centre amid coronavirus pandemic.

Replying to him on Twitter, Sonu wrote, “In case #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources.”

Meanwhile, Sonu recently announced that he is offering accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida. He also said these workers have also been provided jobs in garment factories of the region through their initiative Pravasi Rojgar.

The actor along with his team had rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers and arrange their transportation during the lockdown. Sood recently launched an app to offer support to workers in finding job opportunities in various sectors across the country.

