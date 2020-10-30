Soon-to-be-mom Kareena Kapoor enjoys mother Babita’s ‘haath ka maalish’, see pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor is well into her sixth month of pregnancy and is enjoying it thoroughly. On Friday, she shared a picture of her getting a head massage done by her mother, former actor Babita.

Sharing it, Kareena wrote: “Maa ke haath ka... maalish.” Babita can be seen standing behind her and pressing Kareena’s forehead.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan announced her second pregnancy in August this year. Sharing the news, they said in a joint statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.” Kareena had been keen to finish off all her assignments before her pregnancy would start to show. Before the lockdown came into force in March this year, she had been busy shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The couple moved to their home in Pataudi so that Kareena could complete her commitments on the project.

After wrapping up her bit in the film, Kareena had shared a picture with Aamir and had written: “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse.”

Aamir had shared on his Instagram page and written jokingly, “What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I’ve requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you.”

