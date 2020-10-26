Soon-to-be mom Kareena Kapoor seen with husband Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai, see pics here

Actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday with husband Saif Ali Khan. The actor, who is six-month pregnant, was glowing.

In the pictures, Kareena can be seen wearing a pale denim full sleeve shirt with a pair of leggings. Her hair were done in a neat ponytail. She wore a face mask. Saif was in a white kurta pyjama and also wore a mask and a pair of sunglasses.

The actor couple was in Pataudi, Saif’s ancestral property in Haryana, as Kareena was to complete her shoot for her upcoming film with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi.

Earlier this month, after wrapping up her shoot for the Aamir Khan film, she wrote: “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse.” She had posted a picture of the two of them sitting with lush green fields behind them.

The picture was reposted by Aamir Khan, who joked about thinking of a way for Kareena to continue shooting for the film. He had written: “What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I’ve requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you.”

In mid August this year, the couple had announced that they were expecting their second child together. Releasing an official statement, they had said: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

Rumours had been doing the rounds for a while. Reacting to them, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor has said that he hoped the rumours about his daughter’s pregnancy were true. Speaking to Times of India, he had said: “I hope it’s true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company.”

