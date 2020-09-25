Sooraj Pancholi denies news of mom Zarina Wahab getting hospitalised again: ‘She has been in isolation at home’

Sooraj Pancholi said that there was no truth to the news of Zarina Wahab being admitted to the hospital again.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi rubbished reports that his mother, veteran actor Zarina Wahab, has been hospitalised again after her discharge from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai earlier this week. He also denied the news that his father, veteran actor Aditya Pancholi, has tested positive for Covid-19.

It was reported that Zarina, who was hospitalised for a few days earlier this month after being diagnosed with Covid-19, had to be admitted again on Thursday. Reports also claimed that Aditya and members of their staff had tested positive for the virus.

Sooraj told The Times of India, “My mother is at home, and my father hasn’t tested positive. Around 10 days ago, she flew back from Hyderabad, where she had gone to meet her family, and fell sick the same day. My father took her to the hospital, and she tested positive for Covid-19. She was asymptomatic. She was admitted and discharged five days later after testing negative, and since then, she has been in isolation at home.”

Zarina added that she has completely recovered from Covid-19 and her quarantine period has also come to an end. “I am completely fine and at home. In fact, my quarantine period ended on September 24. However, I am taking it easy and resting at home,” she said.

Sooraj has been in the news after his name was linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian’s deaths. However, he strongly denied any connection with the deaths and accused the media of ‘harassing’ him with false reportage.

In an Instagram post, Sooraj had written, “Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not ‘Disha Salian’ that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India .. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life ! I have said this before and I’m saying it again ‘I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life.’” A few days later, Sooraj said that he was ‘suffocated’ and deleted all his Instagram posts.

