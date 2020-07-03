Sections
Sooraj Pancholi dismisses Twitter speculation about Disha Salian case: ‘Don’t know what she even looked like’

Sooraj Pancholi has said that it is inappropriate to talk about people who are no longer there.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 16:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sooraj Pancholi said he has never met Disha Salian.

Sooraj Pancholi has rubbished the rumours that linked him to the recent death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian, calling them “disgusting, inappropriate and insensitive”. The actor has said he didn’t know her at all before she he learnt about her death through social media.

Sooraj, who had been trending on Twitter, Sooraj told Beyond Bollywood in an interview, “I don’t even know Disha. I never met her in my life. I only knew about her after her death, and then later Sushant’s death, that too through social media. I’d never interacted, don’t know what she even looked like.”

It all started after a social media post alleging connection between Sooraj and Disha. However, the report quoted police saying that the speculation was unfounded and baseless.

Claiming that the rumours are a disrespect to the deceased, he said, “It is inappropriate to talk [like this] about people who are no longer there. Think about the girl’s family, her brother and sister, and what they are going through right now. It is disheartening not because they are writing about me but you are writing this about someone who is not there anymore.”



“People who have nothing to do have written it like a movie script. It looks like a script that has gone wrong. I feel I’ll be wasting my time if I give a statement to something as disgusting, inappropriate and insensitive as that,” he said.

Disha died after falling from a high-rise building in Malad. Sushant had reacted to it on his Instagram stories. “It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace,” he wrote.

Sooraj is being tried in late girlfriend Jiah Khan’s suicide case. Jiah was found dead at her Mumbai apartment on June 3, 2013.

Sooraj made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s production, Hero in 2015. This was followed by Satellite Shankar in 2019. He is expected to star alongside Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif in her Bollywood debut, Time to Dance.

