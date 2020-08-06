Sooraj Pancholi slams reports connecting him to Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput’s deaths: ‘Never met, spoke to Disha’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian’s cases are getting more and more complex. Now, actor Sooraj Pancholi has reacted to the twin cases after his name got associated with them.

Sooraj took to Instagram to quash reports, linking him to Disha, after fake photos of him and Disha started doing the rounds on the internet. He rubbished them and further identified the said person as his friend, Anushri Gaur.

Sharing a screen shot of one such a report and another, an actual picture from the said party, Sooraj wrote: “Complete bullsh*t!! #F*ckYouFakeMEDIA Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India .. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life ! I have said this before and I’m saying it again “I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life” Seriously F*CK YOU AND F*CK YOUR FAKE NEWS! I’ve had enough.”

In another report in India Today, he had reacted to his name being mentioned in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He had told the publication, “They are dragging me into this for no reason at all. It’s better I say nothing. Let them do what they have to. Thank you for reaching out. If there is something, I will reach out to you.”

Earlier, BJP leader Narayana Rane had waded into the Sushant’s death case and reportedly asked why Mumbai Police had not questioned those present at Sooraj’s house party on June 13. He was quoted in the same report as saying, “Why were people present at Sooraj Pancholi’s house party not questioned? On June 13 there was a party.” A lot of rumours had been flouting around about a party at Sooraj’s home on June 13, a night before Sushant’s death. Many big names from Bollywood had been present at the party, it has been claimed.

At the same time, Disha’s father Satish had written a letter to Mumbai Police, trashing reports linking his daughter to politicians or the fact she attended parties with Bollywood bigwigs. In his letter, he had reportedly written: “News about her involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of film fraternity, rape, murder are all the stories cooked by these media people just to sell it to channels. These stories hold no truth. These are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughter’s reputation and my family’s reputation. These fake news are taking a huge toll on my family’s health and we are being victimised by the media.”

