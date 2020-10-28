Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song Basanti: Manoj Bajpayee is unrecognisable in this Sholay-inspired number

Sections
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song Basanti: It is not every day that you see Manoj Bajpayee shaking his booty on the dance floor. This Sholay-inspired number sees him on the tail of Abhishek Banerjee even as Diljit Dosanjh is hot on his scent.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 11:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song Basanti: Manoj Bajpayee takes to the dance floor with Karishma Tanna.

If the trailer of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song Basanti was not enough to get you interested, its first song Basanti – yes, Sholay is the source – will definitely reel you in. Manoj Bajpayee, the title’s Mangal, is out on a job. The self-styled detective has promised himself that he will ensure no girl will marry the wrong man and the song sees him checking the would-be groom Abhishek Banerjee.

Hiding behind heavy-duty prosthetics, Manoj is seen dancing with Karishma Tanna in the song till his bete noire, Diljit Dosanjh, arrives at the club and tries to out-detective him. Basanti is written by Danish Sabri, sung by Javed-Mohsin, Payal Dev, and Danish, and composed by Javed-Mohsin.

 

In a statement, Abhishek said about the song, “It was a quintessential fun party number. In this film, the songs are a crucial part of the narrative. It’s hard to reveal the setting without giving the plot but Manoj is on a work assignment and we wanted him to have a blast on it. It was a joyride shooting this. It’s a catchy track and I hope it’s one of those numbers that gets people dancing to its tunes.”

Manoj added, “I would have liked to explore dance in movies more but there was little scope for it in my choice of movies. I did enjoy dancing to the catchy beats of Basanti. It reminded me of Satya. I am not a big fan of dancing but I surely don’t mind when it facilitates the storytelling like in this track. I did have a good time after all and I hope people enjoy this little surprise from me”.

The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Zee Studios. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will release this Diwali.

