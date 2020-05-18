South actor Meena shares throwback pic from Hrithik Roshan’s wedding celebrations: ‘The day my heart broke’

South Indian actor Meena Sagar has shared a major throwback picture from almost two decades ago. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a photo from the day she met Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as his wedding celebrations in Bangalore in 2000.

“The day my heart broke. met my all time favorite in Bangalore on his post wedding get together,” she captioned her post. The photo shows Meena shaking hands with Hrithik at the party. Meena is seen in a blue suit while Hrithik is dressed in a black suit. Next to Hrithik, veteran actor Feroz Khan can be seen with a walkie-talkie in his hand.

Fans loved seeing Meena with Hrithik. “My favorite Greek god Hrithik,” wrote one fan. “We all did maam,” wrote another about their broken heart. One comment about Feroz read, “That person who holds a walkie talkie looks like Hank from Breaking Bad.”

Hrithik got married to Sussanne Khan in December 2000. She is the daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan and Feroz’s niece. The couple have two sons together, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They got divorced in 2014.

Hrithik and Sussanne are currently living together at his Mumbai home to co-parent their sons amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor had thanked his ex-wife for moving back in with them in an Instagram post. He said that as the two share the custody of their children, it would have been difficult for both of them to stay separated from their children amid lockdown.

“It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practising lockdowns,” he wrote. “While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children,” he added.

Revealing their decision to move in together during the lockdown, he wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.”

