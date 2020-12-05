SRK-Kajol’s onscreen son from K3G turns 27, Priyanka Chopra makes a notable appearance in We Can Be Heroes trailer

We Can Be Heroes trailer: Priyanka Chopra rounds up a team of pre-teen superheroes to save the world. Watch here

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday shared the trailer for the first of her two upcoming Netflix projects, We Can Be Heroes. She plays the antagonist in the children’s superhero film, directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Mika Singh slams Kangana Ranaut, says being a ‘sherni’ on Twitter is no big deal, ‘help us provide meals to needy instead’

Picking up where he left off, singer Mika Singh continued criticising actor Kangana Ranaut, whose comments on the ongoing farmer agitation in north India attracted controversy on Thursday. He welcomed her to provide meals for the protesting farmers instead.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham son Jibraan Khan is all grown up now, see pics as he celebrates birthday

Actor Jibraan Khan, who played the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s characters in the cult hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, celebrated his birthday on Friday, and he looks totally transformed. In the film, Jibraan played Krish, son of Rahul and Anjali Raichand.

Arshad Warsi defends Hindi remakes of regional films: ‘If you make Benjamin Button, I don’t want to see Brad Pitt speaking Hindi’

Actor Arshad Warsi will soon be seen in Durgamati: The Myth, a remake of hit Telugu film, Bhaagamathie. While the film’s story and director are the same, the actors and the language are different. While some may question the need for a remake when the story remains the same, Arshad defended it saying that remakes attract new audiences to a story.

Sara Ali Khan defends ‘problematic’ plot of original Coolie No 1, says ‘It’s not about Govinda duping Karisma’

Actor Sara Ali Khan has urged audiences to watch the upcoming Coolie No 1 with an open mind. The film, a remake of the 1995 comedy starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, will feature Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

