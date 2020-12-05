Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / SRK-Kajol’s onscreen son from K3G turns 27, Priyanka Chopra makes a notable appearance in We Can Be Heroes trailer

SRK-Kajol’s onscreen son from K3G turns 27, Priyanka Chopra makes a notable appearance in We Can Be Heroes trailer

From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor Jibraan Khan celebrating his 27th birthday to Priyanka Chopra unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film We Can Be Heroes, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 12:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top entertainment news stories.

Here are top entertainment news stories:

We Can Be Heroes trailer: Priyanka Chopra rounds up a team of pre-teen superheroes to save the world. Watch here

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday shared the trailer for the first of her two upcoming Netflix projects, We Can Be Heroes. She plays the antagonist in the children’s superhero film, directed by Robert Rodriguez.

(Read full story here)

Mika Singh slams Kangana Ranaut, says being a ‘sherni’ on Twitter is no big deal, ‘help us provide meals to needy instead’

Picking up where he left off, singer Mika Singh continued criticising actor Kangana Ranaut, whose comments on the ongoing farmer agitation in north India attracted controversy on Thursday. He welcomed her to provide meals for the protesting farmers instead.

(Read full story here)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham son Jibraan Khan is all grown up now, see pics as he celebrates birthday

Actor Jibraan Khan, who played the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s characters in the cult hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, celebrated his birthday on Friday, and he looks totally transformed. In the film, Jibraan played Krish, son of Rahul and Anjali Raichand.

(Read full story here)

Arshad Warsi defends Hindi remakes of regional films: ‘If you make Benjamin Button, I don’t want to see Brad Pitt speaking Hindi’

Actor Arshad Warsi will soon be seen in Durgamati: The Myth, a remake of hit Telugu film, Bhaagamathie. While the film’s story and director are the same, the actors and the language are different. While some may question the need for a remake when the story remains the same, Arshad defended it saying that remakes attract new audiences to a story.

(Read full story here)

Sara Ali Khan defends ‘problematic’ plot of original Coolie No 1, says ‘It’s not about Govinda duping Karisma’

Actor Sara Ali Khan has urged audiences to watch the upcoming Coolie No 1 with an open mind. The film, a remake of the 1995 comedy starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, will feature Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
Dec 05, 2020 12:41 IST
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Dec 05, 2020 09:52 IST
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for Vigyan Bhawan to hold 5th round of talks with govt
Dec 05, 2020 12:54 IST
Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid+ve, weeks after 1st Covaxin dose
Dec 05, 2020 12:28 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Social activist asks India to make travel smoother for Indians in US to their homeland
Dec 05, 2020 12:54 IST
Yorkshire: Pujara was called ‘Steve’, racist reference to people of colour
Dec 05, 2020 12:49 IST
As farmers’ agitation continues, here are the routes to avoid to and from Delhi
Dec 05, 2020 12:37 IST
Sanaya Irani posts pic of her kiss with husband Mohit on his birthday
Dec 05, 2020 12:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.