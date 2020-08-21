Ssmilly Suri on nepotism: Can’t comment because despite being an insider I didn’t get work

“I have been an insider in the film industry. I belong to a film family. And I still didn’t get work,” says, the Kalyug (2005) actor Ssmilly Suri, at a time when stars weigh on the nepotism debate. “So, I cannot comment on nepotism because being an insider I did not get work from my family because my brother [actor] Emraan Hashmi was in every film; I couldn’t be cast opposite him. So, having said that, I feel luck and fate also play a very big role like Shilpa Shetty said [in an interview], and yes, hard work. May be, my timing wasn’t right. May be things were... may be I wasn’t as aggressive in my approach as I’m now with everything.”

“I’m not saying I’m a child of nepotism, but being in the film family I didn’t get work. So, what do you say to that? I’m nearly saying that when it’s fated, or when destiny, opportunity meet hard work, that’s when success happens.”



The actor shares that she is looking to get back in action with web series now. “I am looking to get back in the film industry, do web series and stuff. It’s an open place now. There’s lot of work for people. Earlier, in our times, there was just TV and films. I am not saying I am a child of nepotism, but being in the film family I didn’t get work. So, what do you say to that? I am nearly saying that when it’s fated, or when destiny, opportunity meet hard work, that’s when success happens. You have to keep yourself prepared. I am preparing myself, and when the opportunity comes, things will fall into place,” says the actor, whose brother is film director Mohit Suri.

Talk about the nepotism debate and Ssmilly, who is the niece of Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, refuses to comment. She explains, “I wouldn’t like to comment on the issue because I don’t know where I stand. I am in a very funny position. I did get my first break from my family, but after that I didn’t get films from my family. I am not a child of nepotism. Having said that, I feel that may be at that time [when I had started working in films] I wasn’t as aggressive in my approach to go outside. Also, I got married, and things took another turn. Then, I got divorced. So, when things are fated to happen, and you’re prepared for them... if you’re working hard, looking good....”

Talk about her recent Insta post wherein she has talked about getting back into shape during lockdown, and Ssmilly says that the period when everyone was indoors, actually worked wonders for her. She thanks the lockdown for “self-imposed solitude”, and for the #metime. “Sometimes we need to be locked down to find that stillness within #gratitude and #peace is what the fear of unknown has driven me to. All I have is my body, and what I do with it is my only soul goal. So #yoga #breathing #hitworkout #running #poledancing #doggy walks and connecting with old friends (sic),” she mentions a Facebook post.

Activities such as walking her dogs and yoga helped her. “I had put on weight because of depression meds. I thought that the lockdown would add to my depression because I was alone. And initially I felt very isolated. But I think the house work and walking my dogs became my saviour. [I was] walking them three-four times a day, plus doing house work. I had started devising my own plan. I said ‘I am going to get up in the morning and do Pranayam’. Yoga really helped me. I started working out twice a day and said ‘I would get out of this lockdown 15kg less, have a biking body and come down to size zero. And by the grace of God, the Universe really helped me,” she says.

“I have devised a plan that I want to teach people; I want to go online, help women get out of depression and make them lose weight. It has worked for me beautifully, and I want to loose seven kgs more.”

Elucidating about her workout plan and how she drove herself to shed those extra kilos, she says, “In the lockdown, other than the bad news about late [actor] Sushant Singh Rajput, we didn’t have any other stimulus or trigger. I was more relaxed, started sleeping better, and ate small meals. My mind and body started speaking to me, and I started doing HIT workout. I have devised a plan that I want to teach people; I want to go online, help women get out of depression and make them lose weight. It has worked for me beautifully, and I want to loose seven kgs more. Hopefully I’ll come out with a nice photo session.”

Ssmilly smiles and says that her belief in self-motivation is what acted as the ultimate push! “Get up and start jumping, start hopping, dancing, and do jumping jacks. That’s what helped me a lot. It was about deciding in the mind that ‘I’m not going to get depressed during this time’. The minute you do decide to make something happen, you make it happen! And of course doing housework and being active helped. Earlier, we would just go for a workout session or a yoga class, go to the gym or just do pole. I salute all the women who work, cook and do the housework. Not having a kaam wali bai (house help) was a boon,” she concludes.

Author tweets @NainaArora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter