Sections
Home / Bollywood / Statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family dispels foul play rumours, hope his fans find peace, says Ranvir Shorey

Statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family dispels foul play rumours, hope his fans find peace, says Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey seemed to be reacting to recent claims that Sushant Singh Rajput’s tweets and posts were deleted. The late actor’s family had released a statement on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 11:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ranvir Shorey hopes Sushant Singh Rajput’s upset fans find peace.

Actor Ranvir Shorey feels that the statement issued by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family should end any conspiracy theories about his social media activity. It has been alleged that Sushant’s posts on Twitter were deleted. His last tweet is from December 2019.

“This statement from @itsSSR’s family lays to rest any concerns or rumours about his social media accounts. I hope now his grief and anger stricken fans will find the peace and quiet that this tragedy deserves,” Ranvir wrote on Twitter, sharing the statement.

 

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. In a statement, his family said that he left a ‘permanent, glaring void’ that cannot be filled. The Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation to support young talents in the fields of cinema, science and sports was announced. The statement also said that his childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial, with his personal memorabilia and belongings on display.



“The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars,” the statement read.

Also read: Shekhar Suman to meet Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna, urges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to push for CBI probe

“We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled. He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you for showering our Gulshan with so much love,” it added.

Sushant’s Instagram account has been memorialised and his team launched a website - Self Musing - to document his ‘thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes’. The actor’s final film, Dil Bechara, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The streaming platform will make it available for free viewing as a tribute.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Timeline: How the global coronavirus pandemic unfolded
Jun 29, 2020 11:28 IST
‘Price-gouging of India has to stop’: Shashi Tharoor on rising fuel rates
Jun 29, 2020 11:34 IST
HC dismisses PIL seeking postponement of MLC elections in three constituencies
Jun 29, 2020 11:26 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi; MP political situation, Covid-19 likely on agenda
Jun 29, 2020 11:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.