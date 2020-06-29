Statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family dispels foul play rumours, hope his fans find peace, says Ranvir Shorey

Actor Ranvir Shorey feels that the statement issued by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family should end any conspiracy theories about his social media activity. It has been alleged that Sushant’s posts on Twitter were deleted. His last tweet is from December 2019.

“This statement from @itsSSR’s family lays to rest any concerns or rumours about his social media accounts. I hope now his grief and anger stricken fans will find the peace and quiet that this tragedy deserves,” Ranvir wrote on Twitter, sharing the statement.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. In a statement, his family said that he left a ‘permanent, glaring void’ that cannot be filled. The Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation to support young talents in the fields of cinema, science and sports was announced. The statement also said that his childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial, with his personal memorabilia and belongings on display.

“The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars,” the statement read.

“We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled. He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you for showering our Gulshan with so much love,” it added.

Sushant’s Instagram account has been memorialised and his team launched a website - Self Musing - to document his ‘thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes’. The actor’s final film, Dil Bechara, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The streaming platform will make it available for free viewing as a tribute.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

