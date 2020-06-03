Step inside Alia Bhatt’s cool new office that is all about ‘eternal sunshine’ and happiness

Pictures of Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt’s cool new office have surfaced online. Last year, she launched her own production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The 2,800 sq ft office in Juhu was designed by Rupin Suchak, the production designer of her film, Dear Zindagi. In a recent interview with IANS, Alia called her work space ‘an extension of (her) personality’ and said that she could not wait for the lockdown to end, so that she could have meetings and script reading sessions in it.

“Rupin got the pulse of what I wanted to do with my office. He got the brief spot-on and effortlessly. The space is now an extension of my personality and that is exactly how I had envisaged. He has made the place look more spacious, including a surprise element or two breaking monotony, yet giving it an overlay of serenity and coziness,” she said.

Alia had a clear vision in mind about how she wanted certain things in her office but she essentially wanted it to be a space exuding positivity. She told Rupin that her office should have a ‘very happy-go-lucky feel with unconventional and graphic art corners around’, he said.

Talking about the interiors of the office, Rupin said, “We added a lot of Turkish colour palettes to the space which had a muted neutral base. Floor pillows, leather poufs, and comfortable chairs definitely add to the cosy atmospheres of boho interiors. This office space in a way was a great opportunity for her to express her love of art and design.”

Currently, Alia is isolating with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in her Mumbai home. She has been sharing glimpses of her daily activities, from cooking to reading. She recently got a quarantine haircut from her beau.

Meanwhile, Alia joined the Harry Potter At Home initiative, started by author JK Rowling’s fantasy media franchise Wizarding World, and shared a video of herself reading an excerpt from the first Harry Potter book - Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

