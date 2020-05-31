Sections
Home / Bollywood / Step inside Alia Bhatt’s cute and classy home, a house she bought with her ‘own money, own effort’

Step inside Alia Bhatt’s cute and classy home, a house she bought with her ‘own money, own effort’

Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt live in the house of our dreams. The adorable Juhu flat is cosy and bright and full of everything nice.

Updated: May 31, 2020 16:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alia Bhatt makes us jealous of her lovely home.

Actor Alia Bhatt has the cosiest celebrity home ever. While most celebrities opt for the most luxurious options, Alia and her sister Shaheen have created the cutest home for themselves that looks lived-in, bright and full of life.

Alia moved into her Juhu home in 2019 which she ‘bought with my own money, my own effort.’ The actor had also posted a video on her YouTube channel of her moving day with mom Soni and Shaheen’s help. The family set up their living room, kitchen and others rooms in the video.

 

“Moving out of my house was a very very special experience because it was the first time I was moving away from my home and into my own house...Initially I was gonna move in alone then I decided to take my sister along with me and she was more than happy. She decided to live part time with me and part time with my mom” Alia had said in the video.



The house is painted in bright white with the exposed brick detailing on a few walls. There are adorable decor elements such as a light box with a ‘take me to the moon,’ message, a few framed quotes about not growing up letting go, a picture of a cat (Alia is a big cat lover and has a few of her own).

 

 

 

The bathroom comes with a shower separated by a glass with black panelling, a simple white bathtub and some colourful Moroccon tiles laid out on the floor. Alia has multiple reading nooks in her home and her living room hosts a low couch with white and blue ikkat-inspired design.Wood beams hold up the ceiling above the wooden dining table and the kitchen is bathed in mint green cabinets and white tiles.

 

 

 

 

 

Also see: Sunil Grover cooks up a cigarette in his kitchen in hard-hitting video, Anubhav Sinha shares his own experiences

Alia has previously shared cooking videos from her kitchen and a quiz with best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shot in her living room. She also often dresses up for events and poses at her own home for glam pictures before stepping out.

Alia was said to be living with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at his home during the lockdown. However, her latest video of her reading a chapter of Harry Potter for Wizarding World, makes it appear as if she is back at her own home.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Drums, drones and DJ! Desperate measures across India to tackle the locust challenge
May 31, 2020 16:20 IST
In Unlock 1, Uttarakhand to resume Char Dham yatra and tourism activities
May 31, 2020 16:16 IST
Vinesh Phogat to be recommended for Khel Ratna by WFI
May 31, 2020 16:16 IST
Step inside Alia Bhatt’s cute and cosy apartment
May 31, 2020 16:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.