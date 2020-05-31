Step inside Alia Bhatt’s cute and classy home, a house she bought with her ‘own money, own effort’

Actor Alia Bhatt has the cosiest celebrity home ever. While most celebrities opt for the most luxurious options, Alia and her sister Shaheen have created the cutest home for themselves that looks lived-in, bright and full of life.

Alia moved into her Juhu home in 2019 which she ‘bought with my own money, my own effort.’ The actor had also posted a video on her YouTube channel of her moving day with mom Soni and Shaheen’s help. The family set up their living room, kitchen and others rooms in the video.

“Moving out of my house was a very very special experience because it was the first time I was moving away from my home and into my own house...Initially I was gonna move in alone then I decided to take my sister along with me and she was more than happy. She decided to live part time with me and part time with my mom” Alia had said in the video.

The house is painted in bright white with the exposed brick detailing on a few walls. There are adorable decor elements such as a light box with a ‘take me to the moon,’ message, a few framed quotes about not growing up letting go, a picture of a cat (Alia is a big cat lover and has a few of her own).

The bathroom comes with a shower separated by a glass with black panelling, a simple white bathtub and some colourful Moroccon tiles laid out on the floor. Alia has multiple reading nooks in her home and her living room hosts a low couch with white and blue ikkat-inspired design.Wood beams hold up the ceiling above the wooden dining table and the kitchen is bathed in mint green cabinets and white tiles.

Also see: Sunil Grover cooks up a cigarette in his kitchen in hard-hitting video, Anubhav Sinha shares his own experiences

Alia has previously shared cooking videos from her kitchen and a quiz with best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shot in her living room. She also often dresses up for events and poses at her own home for glam pictures before stepping out.

Alia was said to be living with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at his home during the lockdown. However, her latest video of her reading a chapter of Harry Potter for Wizarding World, makes it appear as if she is back at her own home.

Follow @htshowbiz for more