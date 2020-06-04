Step inside Amitabh Bachchan’s eclectic home Jalsa, a palace fit for Bollywood royalty

Sections
Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu home Jalsa is no less than a palace. Check out inside pics.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan and his family love clicking pictures at their home.

Modern interior design aesthetic may be all about minimalism and a light, airy vibe but not for the Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan’s famous Mumbai mansion, Jalsa is all about eclectic furniture, bold wall prints and statement art pieces.

Located in Juhu, Jalsa is the family’s main home. Their other properties include Prateeksha, Janak and more. Jalsa was a gift from director Ramesh Sippy to Amitabh for being a part of his film Satte Pe Satta in 1982. It sprawls over more than 10000 sq ft and has two storeys.

The house makes regular appearances in the family’s many selfies and photos on social media. Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya often pose in front of the ornate, colourful hallway before they leave for a celebrity wedding in their best traditional outfits. Amitabh shares pictures of his study from his script reading session with filmmakers. The family also chills together in their large living room and clicks pictures.

Check out some of the pictures of the house:



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amitabh and his family have been in lockdown at Jalsa since the last two months. His wife and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan is in Delhi where she had gone to attend a session in the parliament but got stuck then when the lockdown was imposed.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor is a proud aunt as she shares a glimpse of niece Inaaya showing off her handmade family tree

Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya had her at-home graduation ceremony at Jalsa as well. She got a whole photoshoot done and her mother, Amitabh’s daughter Shweta, also joined in. “Grand daughter NAVYA .. Graduation Day .. graduated from College in New York .. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony ..But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude,” he wrote.

