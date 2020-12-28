Step inside Amrita Arora’s gorgeous holiday home in Goa as Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora vacation there

Arjun Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora are vacationing in Goa and are absolutely in love with her sister Amrita Arora’s house at Candolim Beach. Arjun has dropped multiple pictures of the stunning place on Instagram and have praised Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak for making it so beautiful.

The house has an Instagram account which defines it as a ‘an uber-luxury 5 BHK pool villa in Candolim’. Sharing pictures of himself chilling in the living room, Arjun wrote, “When u don’t feel like leaving... what a house you’ve built @shaklad @amuaroraofficial !!! Goa never had a better holiday home @azarabeachhouse.”

The actor is seen sitting on a couch in the middle of the room which has a comfortable seating area for many people and has two wooden staircases on either side. Vintage ceiling fans hang from the double-height ceiling around a huge chandelier that defines the look of the entire place.

He also shared a separate picture of the room on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “What an absolutely stunning house @azarabeachhouse.” Malaika and Amrita have also been sharing glimpses of the house which boasts of a huge outdoor pool. Malaika had captioned a picture of the pool, “In love with Azara Beach House.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have shared various corners of the house.

Amrita Arora's house boasts of a huge pool.

Arjun and Malaika are vacationing with Amrita, her husband Shakeel Ladak, their two sons, and a few more friends. Malaika had recently dropped a stunning picture with Amrita from a beach. She had captioned it, “Sunshine duo .... @amuaroraofficial #sunnydaysrhereagain.” The two women were seen chilling in shade on a sunny day with the vast sea in the background.

Malaika and Arjun had also visited Himachal Pradesh where the latter was shooting for his film Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur had also joined them in the Himalayas. Arjun had even clicked some gorgeous pictures of Taimur during the trip.

