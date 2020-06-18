Step inside Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap’s serene and stylish Mumbai home

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s home reflects their creativity and love for music and literature. The young couple lives with their two children in an expansive flat in a Mumbai high-rise, which is understated yet uber-stylish.

Ayushmann and Tahira live in a seven-bedroom flat, spread across 4,000-square-feet. The home is done up by home decor consultant Tnisha Bhatia, who also Tahira’s friend.

The house is painted in white, which might be too simple for some. However, their colourful decor, eclectic furniture, modern art pieces and whimsical light fixtures breathe life and fun to the home. A corner is dedicated to all the awards won by Ayushmann and there is a big bookshelf hosting a collection of books. A gallery wall bears framed monochrome pictures of Ayushmann and their balcony is also their favourite photo shoot location. The actor often poses shirtless in his balcony, against the background of other shiny high rise buildings and a setting sun.

A gorgeous wall clock hangs above a very stylish black bar counter. The chairs are green velvet with golden, giving a rich tinge to the decor. The living room hosts an ivory couch with an ivory and glass centre table and a marble side table. The chandelier is a thing to behold as well with its unusual but stunning style.

Ayushmann and Tahira live in this home with their two kids--son Virajveer and Varushka. The couple had been sharing regular updates from their home during the coronavirus lockdown. Ayushmann participated in multiple interview from his home, made PSA videos and simply chilled with his family.

His last release was Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo with Amitbah Bachchan. The film earned both the actors praise from audiences and critics alike. This was Ayushmann’s first project with Amitabh. He wrote a letter admiring him and shared it on social media.

He recalled his first awe moment of seeing the icon in the movie Hum on big screens and explained it as what drove him to become an actor. Khurrana noted that he got this “I have arrived” feeling when his first television shoot was in the same location where Bachchan’s hit song Jumma Chumma was shot.

