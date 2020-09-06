Step inside Dharmendra’s lavish home as he stays fit on rainy days with ‘indoor brisk walk, Lata ji’s old songs’, watch

Actor Dharmendra may be in his 80s but he remains fit as ever. On Sunday, he shared a video showing how he innovates as he exercises, no matter what the weather conditions. In the bargain, he also showed a glimpse of his lavish home.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Baarish mein.... indoor brisk walk for half an hour..... Lata ji’s old songs....remembering my college days..... keeps me fit and fine ....... With love to inspire you.” The video shows Dharmendra walking from one end of the drawing area to the other end, which is the dining space. The drawing room area, which is split into two segments is spacious like a hotel lobby. At one end is a bar, while in the far end is a dining table.

On the way, we see rifles on the wall while many of the sofa cushions have pictures of young Dharmendra. There are other memorabilia as posters of his old films on the walls to create a feeling on nostalgia. Dharmendra looks happy as he paces up and down.

Among those who reacted to the video were his fans. One said “love u”, while another said “khuda apko hamesha sehatmand rakhey...din rat yhi duwayein krta hu.. and har waqt main ap par filmaya song sunta hu dekhta hu.. dil ki arzoo hai ki apse mulaqat ho jaye. And kya apse bat ho sakti hai on call (May the almighty always keep you in good health, I sincerely pray for you and have this wish for you. I always listen to songs picturised on you. It is my great desire to meet you once. May I have a word with you?)

Dharmendra reportedly spends his time in Mumbai and at his farmhouse. Both his sons, Sunny and Bobby, are actors. His grandson Karan Deol too made his acting debut last.

