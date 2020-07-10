Step inside Farhan Akhtar’s Rs 35 crore home where he quarantined with Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are currently living together at his home.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar already had a rather gorgeous home and now his girlfriend, singer Shibani Dandekar has made it even cosier. Farhan’s Mumbai home is large and luxurious with an awesome vibe.

As per an Architectural Digest report, the home cost Farhan Rs 35 crore when he bought it in 2009.The home, called Vipassana, is near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat at Bandstand. It spreads over 10,000 sqft. Before Shibani joined him at the house, he lived there by himself and his cute doggos.

Now, Farhan and Shibani regularly share their romantic selfies from the home and even with their two dogs. During the lockdown, they would make new music together and Shibani even did a couple of photoshoots there.

The house is decorated with mismatched pieces of furniture and a host of framed pictures and paintings. A gallery wall shows a bunch of black and white pictures bringing some drama to the walls. A large red rug in the living room adds a fresh pop of colour.

See pics of Farhan’s home here:

Farhan had made multiple onations of PPE kits and masks towards the frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus pandemic. He even made a song about Covid-19. He revamped the famous poem Toh Zinda Ho Tum from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Farhan and Shibani started dating a couple of years ago. He was first married to Adhuna Akhtar with whom he has two daughters Akira and Shakya. They got divorced in 2017.

